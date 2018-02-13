Introducing Ascom Unite Cleanminder to automate hand hygiene mobile alert reminders for caregivers and deliver compliance reporting feedback

BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), a leading supplier of Healthcare ICT solutions, is helping hospitals improve hand hygiene by delivering an advanced mobile solution that tracks staff compliance to hygiene procedures. For many hospitals, reducing healthcare associated infections (HAI) is crucial to improving overall patient safety. Hand hygiene remains to be one of the most important elements of infection control activities.

The ability to monitor hygiene compliance is an important step in reducing the overall risk of patients contracting HAI while in the hospital. With the Ascom Myco smart device, location awareness and Ascom Unite Cleanminder software, hospitals can now deploy an automated monitoring and reporting solution. This solution provides hospital staff with mobile alert reminders on their Ascom Myco smart device and delivers compliance data for measuring performance trends and improvements.

André Neu, SVP Platform Solutions at Ascom states: "Hospitals need a way to measure hand hygiene compliance. Using an automated approach with our Ascom Myco smart device and Unite Cleanminder software, we can leverage reminders and measure hand hygiene compliance - without the need for manual recording or intervention. This approach embeds the monitoring of hygiene compliance into care processes."

For more information please contact your local Ascom sales representative or visit our hand hygiene solution web page at (https://www.ascom.com/products/category/application-software/unite-cleanminder.html: https://www.ascom.com/products/category/application-software/unite-cleanminder.html).

ABOUT ASCOM

(Ascom: http://www.ascom.com/) is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

Ascom Group Media Office, Daniel Lack, Legal & Communications/IR +41 41 544 78 10, daniel.lack@ascom.com