Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Statement on President and CEO Jim Smith

Thomson Reuters Statement on President and CEO Jim Smith

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jim Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI), was taken to a Toronto hospital yesterday after feeling unwell. Jim remains in the hospital, under observation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

In his immediate absence, Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters, will oversee Jim's responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company's practice.

All at Thomson Reuters wish Jim a speedy recovery.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.