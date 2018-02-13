Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Statement on President and CEO Jim Smith

Thomson Reuters Statement on President and CEO Jim Smith
TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jim Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI), was taken to a Toronto hospital yesterday after feeling unwell. Jim remains in the hospital, under observation.
In his immediate absence, Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters, will oversee Jim's responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company's practice.
All at Thomson Reuters wish Jim a speedy recovery.
