Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced its Cumulocity IoT platform is rated a leading vendor amongst 21 IoT vendors in MachNation's 2018 IoT Application Enablement Scorecard (January 2018).

Bernd Gross, Senior Vice President, IoT and Cloud, Software AG noted: "With new connectivity techniques unlocking opportunities along the IoT value chain, it is essential that enterprises and Service Providers select a partner who is unceasingly evolving their portfolio to meet constantly changing technology requirements. This is the fourth consecutive year that Cumulocity has been rated a leader and is testament to the fact that the Cumulocity IoT platform is continuously progressing and adding powerful, new capabilities."

According to the MachNation report, "Application enablement platforms (AEP) are a key IoT enabler and a critically important component in IoT deployments today. Using an AEP leads to a faster time to market; ensures a high-quality, reliable, secure offering; and enables enterprises to build competitive advantage in their markets."

The Cumulocity IoT platform operates across Cloud, on premise and edge providing enterprises and Service Providers with total freedom and choice in designing, building, deploying and upgrading enterprise IoT platform, solutions and services.

Dima Tokar, Co-Founder and Head Analyst, MachNation, said: "Enterprises should evaluate AEPs based on requirements in four areas: a focus on the developer persona; having a flexible and scalable deployment model; operational sophistication; and a well-executed partnership strategy and platform ecosystem. In our evaluations, we found Cumulocity IoT provides a highly effective suite of on-platform interfaces to manage nearly all aspects of the IoT solution. For large or small customers, we found Cumulocity IoT enables fast and extensible management of on-platform features, enabling both faster and less complex initial platform deployment and ongoing platform maintenance."

Bernd Gross additionally noted: "We are thrilled with this most recent recognition of Cumulocity IoT's breakthrough capabilities. Cumulocity IoT provides an open and comprehensive AEP solution that helps enterprises and Service Providers address the challenge of managing and analyzing IoT data and their connected assets with no vendor lock in. Our customers, who include Deutsche Telekom, Dürr, Gardner Denver, Octo Telematics, NTT Communications, Unlimit by Reliance Group, Zeiss and many more, are fundamentally transforming the way individuals interact with the world around them."

Cumulocity IoT comprises a range of pre-packaged solutions such as Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Track Trace, as well as quick and easy device and sensor management, thus bringing the worlds of IT and operational technology (OT) together.

Bernd Gross continued: "Cumulocity IoT is unique in that it provides enterprises with the ability to very quickly start limited scale, cloud-based IoT projects and, as their sophistication grows, be confident to build IoT platform and IoT services that will grow effortlessly with them. Enterprises can develop and implement IoT services at the optimal balance between risk and ambition, at their pace, at their choice."

This freedom of choice enables faster IoT innovation and adoption at a customer driven pace: from streamlining and efficiency of enterprise production processes through total customer interaction and increased retention by developing digital business models and the smart products and services demanded by today's digital markets.

The MachNation Scorecard can be downloaded here.

Software AG's Cumulocity IoT has its own dedicated area at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona where attendees will be able to discover current and future IoT initiatives and see demonstrations of its distributed architecture, edge processing and code-free device LPWAN integration. Learn more about Mobile Congress here.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017.

About MachNation.

MachNation is the only insight services firm exclusively dedicated to covering the future of Internet of Things (IoT) middleware, platforms, applications and services. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting these technology sectors including their impact on developments in digitization, hardware, communication services and support tools. MachNation specialists have provided guidance to the majority of the world's leading IT and communications firms.

