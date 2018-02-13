Adds Capital Markets, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Expertise

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Mr. Ali Zamani to its Board of Directors.

Ali Zamani is currently the Managing Partner of Overlook Investments. Mr. Zamani also serves on the Board of Directors for Protos Blockchain Corp, a cryptocurrency hedge fund and asset management company leveraging artificial intelligence. Previously, Mr. Zamani served as a Portfolio Manager and CIO at Gefinor Capital Management from 2014 to 2016. Prior to Gefinor, Mr. Zamani was a Principal at SLZ Capital Management, a New York-based asset management firm, from July 2012 to December 2013. Prior thereto, he was a Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2012 where he managed upwards of $400 million across various sectors. From 2002 to 2004, he was a mergers and acquisitions analyst at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, a boutique New York-based investment bank focused on the energy and utilities sectors. Mr. Zamani holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School.

"I'm thrilled to join the LottoGopher Board and believe there are great opportunities in blockchain to capture market share and create value for our shareholders," commented Ali Zamani.

"The addition of Mr. Zamani to our Board not only strengthens our corporate finance acumen and access, but also gives us a robust look at global investment opportunities for the Company through his connections", said CEO James Morel.

LottoGopher would also like to announce that Mr. Lloyd Lemmon of Lottoland has been appointed to the Advisory Committee, resigning his position on the Board of Directors. Lottoland is a European online lottery company that has 5.5 million customers worldwide, 270 employees and revenues of approximately €300 million (USD$327 million) for 2016.

"Mr. Lemmon's experience in the online lottery sector will continue to be helpful as LottoGopher begins to expand online lottery services in the United States. We're thankful for his time on, and contributions to, our Board, and look forward to his continued guidance as part of the LottoGopher Advisory Committee.", added CEO James Morel.

