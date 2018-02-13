sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.02.2018

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, February 12

John Wood Group PLC ("Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's issued share capital consists of 677,705,405 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 677,705,405.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, to the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN MCINTYRE, COMPANY SECRETARY


