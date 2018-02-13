MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/18 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CNSX: DST) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") for research services for the analytical characterization of auriferous arsenic-bearing mineral samples (the Service). The Service will provide valuable additional information to DST pursuing its technical work on arsenic-bearing mineralized materials such as arsenopyrite and cobaltite. DST is being provided $99,900 from NRC-IRAP in support of this work.

The goal of the Service to be performed is the in-depth technical characterizations on mineralized materials that have been processed by DST in view of expanding the applications of the Corporation's arsenic vitrification technology. The Services shall be rendered in the first quarter of 2018 at the NRC's Energy, Mining and Environment Research Centre in Ottawa, Mr. Brian Howlett stated, "This program is a logical step in strengthening our approach to arsenical materials and more fully integrate arsenic-removal processes with our arsenic vitrification technology. The Corporation is currently working on development projects in the arsenopyrite and cobalt spaces that will benefit from this work. We would like to thank the National Research Council for their support in a Canadian-developed technology."

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in numerous countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Tel: (514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035

info@dundeetechnologies.com



