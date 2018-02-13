Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (NYSE:GFF) announced that its subsidiary, The AMES Companies, Inc., ("AMES") acquired Kelkay Limited ("Kelkay"), a United Kingdom manufacturer and distributor of decorative outdoor landscaping products sold to leading garden centers, retailers and grocers in the UK and Ireland.

The purchase price for Kelkay is approximately $56 million, and is expected to contribute approximately $40 million in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to Griffon's earnings in its first full year of operations.

Forward-looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements related to, among other things, income (loss), earnings, cash flows, revenue, changes in operations, operating improvements, industries in which Griffon operates and the United States and global economies that are not historical are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" and may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipates," "supports," "plans," "projects," "expects," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "hope," "forecast," "management is of the opinion," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "explores," "opportunities," the negative of these expressions, use of the future tense and similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: current economic conditions and uncertainties in the housing, credit and capital markets; the Griffon's ability to achieve expected savings from cost control, integration and disposal initiatives; the ability to identify and successfully consummate and integrate value-adding acquisition opportunities; increasing competition and pricing pressures in the markets served by Griffon's operating companies; the ability of Griffon's operating companies to expand into new geographic and product markets, and to anticipate and meet customer demands for new products and product enhancements and innovations; reduced military spending by the government on projects for which Griffon's Telephonics Corporation supplies products, including as a result of defense budget cuts and other government actions; the ability of the federal government to fund and conduct its operations; increases in the cost of raw materials such as resin, wood and steel; changes in customer demand or loss of a material customer at one of Griffon's operating companies; the potential impact of seasonal variations and uncertain weather patterns on certain of Griffon's businesses; political events that could impact the worldwide economy; a downgrade in the Griffon's credit ratings; changes in international economic conditions including interest rate and currency exchange fluctuations; the reliance by certain of Griffon's businesses on particular third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer demands; the relative mix of products and services offered by Griffon's businesses, which could impact margins and operating efficiencies; short-term capacity constraints or prolonged excess capacity; unforeseen developments in contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters; unfavorable results of government agency contract audits of Telephonics Corporation; Griffon's ability to adequately protect and maintain the validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the cyclical nature of the businesses of certain Griffon's operating companies; and possible terrorist threats and actions and their impact on the global economy. Such statements reflect the views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, as previously disclosed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Griffon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., the Company was founded in 1959 and is incorporated in Delaware. Griffon is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol GFF.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home Building Products consists of three companies, AMES, Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. ("CBP") and ClosetMaid LLC ("ClosetMaid"):

AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading U.S. manufacturer and a global provider of long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North America.

ClosetMaid, founded in 1965, is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage, and garage storage products, and sells to some of the largest home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to-builder professional installers.

Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, is recognized globally as a leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

