The "Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market to grow at a CAGR of 6.34 during the period 2018-2022.
Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a rise in demand for batteries. The global battery market currently is driven by the shift from nickel-based fuel cells to electrolytic manganese dioxide based fuel cells. Electrolytic manganese dioxide based batteries such as alkaline, Liion, and zinc-carbon provide higher energy efficiency and are cost-effective. The high demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide based Li-ion fuel cells is the major factor contributing to the growth of the batteries market, thereby creating value for electrolytic manganese dioxide.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in technology in solar and wind-power systems. The adoption of solar and wind-power systems across the world is creating demand for high electric storage capacity batteries. This is creating opportunities for battery manufacturers. The increasing demand for batteries in the solar and wind-power systems is creating demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide market.
Key vendors
- CITIC Dameng
- Eveready Industries India
- PRINCE
- Tosoh
- Tronox
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Batteries Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Water treatment- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
- Key vendors in global electrolytic manganese dioxide market
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market Positioning of Vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tx37c5/global?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005966/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electrical Insulating Varnishes