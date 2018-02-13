The "Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market to grow at a CAGR of 6.34 during the period 2018-2022.

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a rise in demand for batteries. The global battery market currently is driven by the shift from nickel-based fuel cells to electrolytic manganese dioxide based fuel cells. Electrolytic manganese dioxide based batteries such as alkaline, Liion, and zinc-carbon provide higher energy efficiency and are cost-effective. The high demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide based Li-ion fuel cells is the major factor contributing to the growth of the batteries market, thereby creating value for electrolytic manganese dioxide.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in technology in solar and wind-power systems. The adoption of solar and wind-power systems across the world is creating demand for high electric storage capacity batteries. This is creating opportunities for battery manufacturers. The increasing demand for batteries in the solar and wind-power systems is creating demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide market.

Key vendors

CITIC Dameng

Eveready Industries India

PRINCE

Tosoh

Tronox

