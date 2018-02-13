The "Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sizing and thickening agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities. The rising demand for thickening agents in oil and gas exploration is expected to drive the consumption of thickening agents. These agents help in increasing the viscosity of drilling fluids and thereby enhance the efficiency of fracturing in oil and gas exploration. As per the EIA, the US, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Norway, and Mexico accounted for 43% of the total offshore oil production in 2015.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising use of sizing and thickening agents in industrial applications. The rising demand for sizing and thickening agents from industries such as F&B, paper, textiles, and building and construction industries is expected to foster market growth. These are primarily used to increase the viscosity of sauces and soups without altering the taste. They enhance the texture and appearance of these commodities and are also used in jams, desserts, and jellies as gelling agents.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in prices of raw materials. Thickening agents are derived from polysaccharides such as starches, vegetable gums, pectin, and proteins. Some powdered starches are tapioca, potato starch, arrowroot, cornstarch, and sago. The supply of these starches and other derivatives is inconsistent. The prices of other vegetable gums used as thickening agents such as locust bean gum, xanthan gum, guar gum fluctuate depending on the availability of raw materials.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Ashland
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Cargill
- CP Kelco
