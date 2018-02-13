Global Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 with ASKA Pharmaceutical, Cosmo Pharma, Mallinckrodt & Valeant Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances. The adoption of advanced technology to improve the safety profile of the therapeutics used to treat HE is increasing. For instance, the Multi Matrix (MMX) technology, which is offered by COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, is one such promising development. The MMX technology helps deliver antibiotics directly into the colon.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of patient-focused programs to assist disease management. Vendors in the market conduct several programs to help patients manage HE. For instance, Salix conducts the Hepatic Encephalopathy Living Program (H.E.L.P.), which provides support to patients and their caregivers to manage HE. H.E.L.P. provides a 24/7 helpline service that is managed by trained nurses to address queries and make reminder calls about medicine refills and doctor visits.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is late and inaccurate diagnosis. The symptoms of HE are non-specific. They include personality changes slurred speech, poor coordination, lethargy, confusion, trembling hands, and bad breath. The symptoms are usually subtle and may be attributed incorrectly to other causes. This can cause delays in diagnosis or inaccurate diagnosis. The absence of an agreed standard procedure or diagnostic test is also a challenge that compounds concerns about the diagnosis of the disease.

Key vendors

ASKA Pharmaceutical

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Mallinckrodt

Valeant

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: PIPELINE ANALYSIS



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

NADs

Antibiotics

Others

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISEASE SEVERITY

Overview

CHE

OHE

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Emergence of novel treatment targets

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqvx7t/global_hepatic?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716