Regulatory News:
Haulotte Group (Paris:PIG):
|Revenue by business line in million (*)
|YTD Dec 2017
|
YTD Dec 2016
|change
|Equipment Sales
|431.9
|382.9
|13%
|Equipment Rental
|28.6
|25.9
|10%
|Services
|49.5
|49.0
|1%
|Total
|510.0
|457.8
|11%
2017 Quarter 4 Activity:
Haulotte Group generated consolidated sales of 139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus 114.4 million the previous year, a significant increase by +22% compared with the previous year and by +31% compared to the previous quarter.
Full year consolidated sales in 2017 were 510.0 million against 457.8 million in 2016, an increase of +12% across the year at constant exchange rates.
The commercial dynamism of the European zone was confirmed in most markets, enabling Haulotte Group to post annual sales growth of 19% in this region.
Asia-Pacific ended the year with revenue growth of 7.5% (at constant exchange rate), thanks to a sharp rebound in Q4 sales in the Middle East and Asia.
In North America, sales of aerial work platforms rose by 21% over the period, confirming the strengthening of the Group's position in this market. The drop in scaffolding sales observed during the year (-25%) prevents Haulotte Group from posting revenue growth in this region.
Finally, despite a slump in the Mexican market; the sales in Latin America rose by 6% (at constant exchange rates) a sign of improvement in other markets.
On a year-on-year basis, all of the Group's activities delivered growth at constant exchange rates, especially in Equipment sales (+13%) and Rental activity (+16%).
Outlook:
Driven by a well-oriented commercial activity on all markets and an increase in the order book, Haulotte Group expects to post sales growth close to 10% in 2018.
Upcoming event:
Annual Results: 13 March 2018
Codes: ISIN: FR0000066755- BLOOMBERG: PIG FP REUTER: PYHE PA
Euronext Paris Compartiment B Indices CACS
www.haulotte.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006177/en/
Contacts:
Haulotte Group