Revenue by business line in million (*) YTD Dec 2017 YTD Dec 2016 change Equipment Sales 431.9 382.9 13% Equipment Rental 28.6 25.9 10% Services 49.5 49.0 1% Total 510.0 457.8 11%

2017 Quarter 4 Activity:

Haulotte Group generated consolidated sales of 139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus 114.4 million the previous year, a significant increase by +22% compared with the previous year and by +31% compared to the previous quarter.

Full year consolidated sales in 2017 were 510.0 million against 457.8 million in 2016, an increase of +12% across the year at constant exchange rates.

The commercial dynamism of the European zone was confirmed in most markets, enabling Haulotte Group to post annual sales growth of 19% in this region.

Asia-Pacific ended the year with revenue growth of 7.5% (at constant exchange rate), thanks to a sharp rebound in Q4 sales in the Middle East and Asia.

In North America, sales of aerial work platforms rose by 21% over the period, confirming the strengthening of the Group's position in this market. The drop in scaffolding sales observed during the year (-25%) prevents Haulotte Group from posting revenue growth in this region.

Finally, despite a slump in the Mexican market; the sales in Latin America rose by 6% (at constant exchange rates) a sign of improvement in other markets.

On a year-on-year basis, all of the Group's activities delivered growth at constant exchange rates, especially in Equipment sales (+13%) and Rental activity (+16%).

Outlook:

Driven by a well-oriented commercial activity on all markets and an increase in the order book, Haulotte Group expects to post sales growth close to 10% in 2018.

Upcoming event:

Annual Results: 13 March 2018

