PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that PPG and the PPG Foundation invested more than $10.5 million in communities worldwide in 2017. The funds, which support community sustainability and educational programming, will positively impact hundreds of community organizations in 29 countries where PPG employees live, work and play.

"PPG's innovative products aren't the only asset that help us protect and beautify the world," said Sue Sloan, executive director, the PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "Our engaged employees and dedicated partners are truly what bring PPG's community engagement efforts to life."

A selection of the grant recipients and funding purposes include:

Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $600,000 in 2017, with a total of $7.5 million being donated over a period of time for a new building that will be named the PPG Science Pavilion. The pavilion will house science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning labs; a two-story, 14,000-square-foot exhibitions gallery, allowing for large touring exhibitions; PointView Hall, a conference and event space overlooking the city skyline; and new and expanded STEM education programs. With nine classrooms, the PPG Science Pavilion will enable Carnegie Science Center to offer more programs for children and adults, such as day camps for students and professional-development programs for teachers. Click here to learn more.

Pittsburgh Zoo PPG Aquarium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $550,000 for hands-on educational programs for students and children.

United Way of Southwestern PA in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $406,250 for the Impact Fund campaign; United for Women Initiative; disaster relief; Children Youth STEM; and other initiatives.

NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands: $64,800 for the development of STEM-related curriculum at Dutch primary schools. The curriculum helps students experiment with realistic technology challenges; sparks interest in technology and engineering; increases self-confidence and inquiry-based attitudes; makes connections with real engineering professionals; and challenges gender stereotypes in the field.

Mexican Red Cross: $150,000 for earthquake relief efforts.

Korean universities: $72,700 for 26 females to receive higher education in Busan and Cheonan universities. These students will then tutor underprivileged middle school students in math and English.

Chinese universities: $117,451 for PPG's University Talent Power Program, which offers scholarships and career counseling services at 11 Chinese universities.

Science of Life Studies Malaysia: $30,000 for the continued support of The Solar Academy, which offers 100 underserved Malaysian youth free education and training in the practice and theory of solar energy.

In addition, PPG reached a milestone in 2017 by completing 125 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES projects since the program's inception. With 13,000 gallons of paint and 34,000 hours volunteered by 6,000 employees and community volunteers, PPG has brought color and brightness to more than 4 million people in 23 countries through the transformation of community assets.

