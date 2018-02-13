sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,65 Euro		+0,535
+25,30 %
WKN: 663720 ISIN: DE0006637200 Ticker-Symbol: MGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLOGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLOGEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,54
2,65
21:06
2,525
2,60
21:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOLOGEN AG2,65+25,30 %