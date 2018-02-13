Budget carrier RyanAir has announced that the 20% increase in salaries it's negotiating with its pilots will push its costs 100m higher next year. Speaking in Madrid on Tuesday, Michael O'Leary has assured that although their costs may increase, the price of flights will remain the same and Ryanair will continue to be the cheapest airline. "We won't increase the prices, or our profits decrease or our costs will decrease, we still don't know." Although Ryanair had already reached an agreement ...

