Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - Group Eleven's (TSXV: ZNG) CEO Bart Jaworski is interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Group Eleven" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_em4vzmew/David-Morgan-interviews-Bart-Jaworski-CEO-of-Group-Eleven-Resources-Corp-

Group Eleven Resources Corp. is a zinc exploration company with a focus on advanced stage exploration properties in Ireland and, currently controlling the largest ground position in Ireland (99 prospecting licenses covering 3,200 square kilometres), including majority portions of two zinc-lead-silver basins.

Group Eleven's key projects are located near or adjacent to major historic mines and deposits within the established Irish Zinc District, a major source of zinc production since the 1960s. Group Eleven is focused on four key projects including Ballinalack (with Joint Venture partner Nonfemet), Stonepark (with Joint Venture partner Connemara Mining), Silvermines and Tralee.

The Company's shareholders include MAG Silver Corp and Teck Resources and its team is comprised of accomplished mining executives with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.groupelevenresources.com, contact Bart Jaworski, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer & Director at +353-85-833-2463 or email b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com.

