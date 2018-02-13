BizVibe, a smart business networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today their list of the top 10 leading steel producing countries in the world based on annual production in the millions of tonnes (MT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006551/en/

BizVibe Reveals the Top 10 Steel Producing Countries in the World (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe's global B2B marketplace is the perfect digital community for companies looking to simplify the tedious task of finding suppliers and sourcing products. By signing up, you will not only get quotes quicker but also generate better leads and discover hidden business opportunities.

Steel is a versatile and a fundamental material essential to any country's economic growth. There was a 0.8% rebound in production as the world's steel hit 1,630 million tonnes in 2016. Most of the growth in steel production comes from newly industrialized nations like Brazil, China, India, Iran, and Mexico. Some steel production in Europe, the Americas, and Africa suffered a slight decline while the production rates in Asia, the Middle East and Oceania saw positive growth.

In a recent article titled, Top 10 Largest Steel Producing Countries in the World BizVibe compiles a list of the top countries producing the highest amount of steel. Here are 5.

10. Ukraine produced 24.2 MT of steel in 2016

9. Brazil produced 30.2 MT of steel in 2016

8. Turkey produced 33.2 MT of steel in 2016

7. Germany produced 42.1 MT of steel in 2016

6. South Korea produced 68.6 MT of steel in 2016

Read the entire list of Top 10 Largest Steel Producing Countries in the World on BizVibe

BizVibe's job is to connect buyers and suppliers from all over the world with the goal of helping B2B companies keep up with market demand. In addition to the top companies in Germany's copper piping industry, BizVibe is also home to more than 7 million companies overall.

Let new clients come to you. Add your company and get introduced to global copper pipe manufacturers on the world's leading business networking platform. For all your product sourcing and supplier needs, join BizVibe for free

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses by providing them with a simple and seamless platform. Through cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has created something that can truly help companies find the right partners. Users are calling it one of the smartest networking platforms on the planet.

BizVibe is able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners through the extensive feedback given by communities across multiple industries. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers. Our goal of helping thousands of users connect, engage, and make business deals daily has been wildly successful.

About BizVibe

The exclusive focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Through many years of experience and trial-and-error, BizVibe's experts have discovered how to seamlessly connect international companies and enable trade. We get it. The first interaction can be heavy with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed an online B2B platform that includes a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network, and trade seamlessly with businesses from around the world.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006551/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com