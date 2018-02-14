Orvana Reports Q1 2018 Financial Results; El Valle Transition to Higher Gold Grade Oxides Underway

TSX:ORV

First Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Highlights:

Quarterly gold production of 23,172 ounces and copper production of 2.8 million pounds;

El Valle oxide production increased to 37% of mill ore feed;

Consolidated COC and AISC of $999 and $1,253 , respectively;

EBITDA of $4.2 million ;

Cash balance of $20.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

Fiscal 2018 Outlook:

El Valle transition to higher gold grade oxide mining continues, targeting a 50% oxide-skarn plant throughput ratio;

Don Mario consistently delivering planned performance from CIL circuit;

Consolidated production and cost guidance maintained;

Orvana seeking strategic and transformative transactions to enhance profile.

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announced today financial and operational results for the first quarter ("Q1 2018"). The Company is also providing financial and operational updates for its El Valle and Carlés Mines (collectively, "El Valle") operations in northern Spain and its Don Mario Mine in Bolivia.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2018 and Management's Discussion and Analysis related thereto are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com.

Q1 2018 Highlights

The Company's strategy to increase production at its El Valle operation targets productivity enhancements to allow for delivery of higher gold ore grades to the mill that are expected to result in higher gold ounces to be produced and reduced unitary costs, while at Don Mario the Company is focusing on nearby gold deposits to extend its mine life. The Company reports the following positive developments in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as follows:

El Valle - Ramp up of oxides production continues:

The proportion of higher gold grade oxide production delivered to the mill from the El Valle Mine increased to 37%, up from 24% in the second half of fiscal 2017. The Company continues to target a ratio of 50% oxides to skarns delivered to the mill by mid-2018.





Production shortfalls were experienced in the first quarter due to fleet availability and the failure in the mine's ventilation system, as well as an unexpected build-up of in-process gold in the plant circuit. A number of process changes in the mine and plant, in addition to maintenance investments, are expected to allow El Valle to attain its stated production guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Don Mario - Consistent performance:

Don Mario continued to generate consistent results from its carbon-in-leach circuit, producing 12,388 ounces of gold with recovery rates averaging 85.8% in the quarter.







Pre-stripping activities at the Company's nearby Cerro Felix gold deposit commenced during the first quarter. The Company is aiming to begin production from the Cerro Felix deposit starting in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Juan Gavidia, Interim CEO stated, "Our Don Mario operation continues to deliver consistently strong results from LMZ ore processed through its carbon-in-leach circuit, and we look forward to maintaining this trend with ore from our nearby Cerro Felix gold deposit shortly. At El Valle, our ramp up of higher gold grade oxide production continues, though on a longer timeframe than initially planned. The challenges that we experienced at El Valle in Q1 are in the process of being resolved. Our updated planning for the balance of fiscal 2018 indicates that a portion of our first quarter shortfall will be recovered over the remainder of the fiscal year, bringing annual production and costs in line with our guidance."

Strategy and Outlook

The Company continues to pursue its objectives of optimizing production, lowering unitary cash costs, maximizing fee cash flow, extending the life-of-mine of its operations and growing its operations to deliver shareholder value.

El Valle

At El Valle, the primary objective in fiscal 2018 continues to be replacing mined skarn tonnes with higher gold grade oxides in order to bring the proportion of oxide ore processed in the plant up to a target of 50%, thereby substantially increasing ore grades delivered to the mill and increasing gold ounce production. Through additional geological and geotechnical work, the Company also expects to significantly increase the reliability of the mine plan by minimizing the proportion of inferred material in its mine planning and taking additional measures to address grade variability. Infrastructure and fleet maintenance investments to improve productivity and efficiency will continue to be made through fiscal 2018 as planned. It is anticipated that these actions will also positively impact El Valle's unitary costs in fiscal 2018.

Don Mario

At Don Mario, the Company continues to produce consistent results from its re-commissioned CIL circuit, producing an average of over 12,000 ounces of gold per quarter from the Lower Mineralized Zone. Don Mario continues to pursue realization of a number of known opportunities for mine life extension. In the near term, the Company expects to commence pre-stripping activities at Cerro Felix in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, and intends to transition its mine production to this satellite deposit following the depletion of the LMZ, expected in mid-fiscal 2018. The Company has also been evaluating opportunities to further extend the life of Don Mario, including processing existing mineral stockpiles, potential mining of the Company's Las Tojas deposit, potential mining of the UMZ bottom pit and reprocessing gold bearing tailings.

While maintaining its focus on optimizing current operations, the Company will also evaluate strategic alternatives that could serve to transform the profile of the Company.

FY 2018 Production and Cost Guidance















Q1 2018 Actual

FY 2018 Guidance El Valle Production









Gold (oz)

10,784

65,000 - 72,000

Copper (million lbs)

0.9

4.1 - 4.5 Don Mario Production









Gold (oz)

12,388

45,000 - 48,000

Copper (million lbs)

1.9

2.0 - 2.3 Total Production









Gold (oz)

23,172

110,000 - 120,000

Copper (million lbs)

2.8

6.1 - 6.8 Total capital expenditures

$6,207

$24,000 - $27,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)

$999

$950 - $1,050 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)

$1,253

$1,150 - $1,250

(1) FY 2018 guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $2.75 per pound of copper and an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.20.

Selected Operational and Financial Information

















Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 FY 2017 Operating Performance









Gold











Production (oz)

23,172 27,666 15,699 90,292

Sales (oz)

21,995 29,639 14,060 88,636

Average realized price / oz

$1,269 $1,268 $1,260 $1,258 Copper











Production ('000 lbs)

2,759 3,601 3,588 13,893

Sales ('000 lbs)

2,700 3,850 3,598 14,686

Average realized price / lb

$2.82 $2.74 $2.32 $2.50 Financial Performance (in 000's, except per share amounts)









Revenue

$34,170 $46,156 $23,458 $137,999 Mining costs

$28,060 $34,562 $24,356 $116,370 Gross margin

$458 $3,274 ($6,853) ($5,480) Net loss

($3,379) ($1,722) ($8,154) ($15,555) Net loss per share (basic/diluted)

($0.02) ($0.01) ($0.06) ($0.11) EBITDA (1)

$4,182 $10,313 ($3,334) $16,535 Operating cash flows

$2,147 $12,328 ($299) $20,726 Ending cash and cash equivalents

$20,617 $23,811 $9,521 $23,811 Capital expenditures (2)

$6,207 $5,818 $7,719 $21,332 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)

$999 $902 $1,258 $1,015 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)(2)

$1,253 $1,145 $1,732 $1,269

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS performance measures. (2) Each reported period excludes capital expenditures incurred in the period which will be paid in subsequent periods and includes capital expenditures incurred in prior periods and paid for in the applicable reporting period. The calculation of AISC includes capex incurred (paid and unpaid) during the period.

