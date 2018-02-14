Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it has taken an equity stake in CREATIONLINE, Inc., which excels at deploying and integrating cloud and other technologies that enable next-generation software development, including open source software.The auto industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century paradigm shift. Competition continues to intensify as new players from other industries enter the market and as speed to market also increases. DENSO invests in companies both within and outside the automotive industry in order to pioneer future mobility solutions and products more nimbly, blending its existing technologies and automotive component expertise with new perspectives and agile R&D processes.CREATIONLINE is one of few companies in Japan with a strong track record developing technologies using an open source and agile software development approach(1), both crucial for future connected vehicles. This equity participation will enable DENSO to harness the skills of CREATIONLINE's IT engineers, who are developing advanced technologies key to growing connectivity-related business. DENSO will also participate in various open source communities(2) organized or co-organized by CREATIONLINE to strengthen its own world-class software-oriented development system.(1) A development technique in which each process is performed quickly to complete software with minimal functionality instead of going through the entire sequence of processes including requirements specification, design, implementation, and testing.(2) Organizations that are run by volunteers mainly to develop and improve open source software (OSS) and share information.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.