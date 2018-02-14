Jaunt Inc., the global partner of choice for the production and distribution of immersive content, today announced a new partnership with NTT DATA,the recognized leaders in global innovation and technology services, to make the Jaunt XR Platform available to their portfolio of clients.

The Jaunt XR Platform is a state of the art white label distribution solution available to media companies, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers enabling them to deliver immersive virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality content directly to audiences through their owned and operated channels. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jaunt's XR Platform is the definitive white label software solution for the cross-platform distribution of immersive (VR, AR and MR) content enabling media companies, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers to deliver immersive content directly to audiences through their owned and operated channels.

As a reseller and implementation partner of the Jaunt XR Platform, NTT DATAwill use the technology to enable telecommunications, media and retail organizations to effectively manage the delivery and operation of native XR channels inside existing applications, for the distribution of VR and AR content. Jaunt will also provide specialized technology and consulting services to NTT DATAthroughout the implementation and certification process.

Simon Williams, Chief Executive NTT DATA, said, "At NTT DATA we are committed to helping our clients drive strong business growth, and working with the Jaunt XR Platform will allow us to offer immersive technology solutions to our global clients as they continue their transformation into fully digital organizations.

"As part of our commitment to innovation, we are continually looking for world leading technologies and state of the art platforms and we are delighted to be partnering with Jaunt."

Dominic Collins, General Manager Jaunt International, said, "NTT DATAis a company with innovation at the heart, who strive to offer the most advanced technological solutions to its clients across the telecommunications, media and retail industries, and the production of immersive applications and channels was a natural next step.

"Industries across the board have started to embrace the next generation of digital media and there has never been a bigger opportunity for brands to change the way audiences consume and experience content. We are excited to be part of the next stage of innovation for NTT DATAand its clients."

This announcement builds on recent commercial momentum for the XR Platform following Jaunt's partnership with Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, the first media company to adopt the Jaunt XR Platform for the distribution of their VR content. In addition to Sky, Medical Realities and vTime both announced adoption of the platform at the time of its launch in December 2017.

Jaunt will be demoing the XR Platform at MWC in Barcelona Spain, 26 February 1 March at the Fira Gran Via conference, Hall 8.1, room CC8.7.

For more details on the Jaunt XR Platform and its capabilities please visit https://www.jauntvr.com/xr-platform/.

About Jaunt Inc.

Jaunt is the global partner of choice for producing and distributing immersive virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality content. With the experience of over 300 immersive productions, Jaunt's full-service global production house Jaunt Studios develops award winning branded content, co-productions and original experiences for both entertainment and enterprise customers. Jaunt's state of the art immersive content distribution technology, the Jaunt XR Platform, is the white label solution of choice for media companies, sports leagues, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers, enabling distribution of immersive content through their owned and operated channels.

Founded in 2013, Jaunt is the pioneer in providing end-to end solutions for creating and distributing immersive content across all platforms including Facebook 360, YouTube 360, and Twitter, native iOS and Android mobile apps, and all scaled VR, AR and MR headsets and platforms. Jaunt has been recognized with two Lumiere Awards, two Emmy nominations, one Emmy Award, and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies along with being on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list two years in a row.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company maintains Jaunt Studios in Los Angeles, an EMEA business office in London, and a sales office in New York. In 2017, Jaunt established Shanghai-based Jaunt China, a VR company formed in partnership with Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and China Media Capital (CMC).

Jaunt's investors include The Walt Disney Company, Evolution Media Partners, CMC, Highland Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, SMG, Axel Springer, The Madison Square Garden Company, Peter Gotcher, and Sky (corporate.sky.com). Experience more at www.jauntvr.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA (TOKYO: 9613) is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Its emphasis is on long-term commitments, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

