Trina Solar has set a new record of 25.04% total area efficiency for an n-type interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cell. The record has been independently verified by Japan Electric Safety and Environmental Technology Laboratory.Trina Solar announced the achievement of 25.04% efficiency for the IBC cell at its State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology in Changzhou, China. The record was achieved on an n-type monocrystalline IBC cell measuring 243.18cm², with open circuit voltage up to 715.6mV. According to Trina Solar, the cell was fabricated on a phosphorous doped silicon substrate ...

