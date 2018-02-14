Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 February 2018 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,422.48p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,424.71p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.2%. There are currently 92,807,137 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733