HSS Hire backed its full-year guidance on Wednesday as it said it has successfully agreed the extension of its revolving credit facility and that cost savings should come in at the top end of the guidance range. In an update ahead of its full-year results in April, the tool and equipment hire company said that trading since its last update at the end of November has been "positive", with the group maintaining solid momentum. As a result, it reaffirmed that its full-year performance is in line ...

