Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 14-Feb-2018 / 10:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG ("TUI AG") Result of AGM The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 13 February 2018 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany. All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. % of Issued Share Capital Voted VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD % % 1 No resolution required 2 428,471, 99.94 272,423 0.06 428,744, 72.99 215,461 947 370 3.1 427,635, 99.72 1,187,15 0.28 428,822, 73.01 137,575 100 6 256 3.2 427,615, 99.72 1,194,41 0.28 428,809, 73.00 149,998 415 8 833 3.3 427,586, 99.72 1,188,47 0.28 428,774, 73.00 185,049 303 9 782 3.4 427,610, 99.72 1,180,72 0.28 428,791, 73.00 168,409 695 7 422 3.5 427,587, 99.72 1,191,63 0.28 428,779, 73.00 180,592 600 9 239 3.6 427,588, 99.72 1,181,91 0.28 428,770, 73.00 188,930 982 9 901 4.1 399,001, 93.06 29,772,7 6.94 428,774, 73.00 185,701 334 96 130 4.2 427,814, 99.78 954,690 0.22 428,768, 73.00 190,929 212 902 4.3 427,772, 99.77 980,293 0.23 428,752, 72.99 207,239 299 592 4.4 427,812, 99.78 954,290 0.22 428,767, 73.00 192,662 879 169 4.5 427,817, 99.78 950,136 0.22 428,767, 73.00 192,507 188 324 4.6 427,048, 99.60 1,718,07 0.40 428,766, 73.00 192,952 802 7 879 4.7 427,794, 99.78 960,089 0.22 428,754, 72.99 204,942 612 701 4.8 427,805, 99.78 955,065 0.22 428,760, 72.99 199,508 258 323 4.9 427,790, 99.77 969,990 0.23 428,760, 72.99 199,426 415 405 4.10 427,810, 99.78 948,981 0.22 428,759, 72.99 199,872 978 959 4.11 427,783, 99.77 973,689 0.23 428,757, 72.99 202,548 454 143 4.12 427,781, 99.77 987,808 0.23 428,768, 73.00 190,861 162 970 4.13 427,785, 99.77 976,332 0.23 428,761, 72.99 198,076 423 755 4.14 292,749, 99.67 977,838 0.33 293,727, 50.01 213,615 794 632 4.15 427,795, 99.78 950,455 0.22 428,746, 72.99 213,401 695 150 4.16 427,806, 99.78 954,746 0.22 428,761, 72.99 198,155 930 676 4.17 427,799, 99.78 954,625 0.22 428,754, 72.99 205,345 861 486 4.18 427,801, 99.78 949,147 0.22 428,751, 72.99 206,799 967 114 4.19 427,797, 99.78 948,764 0.22 428,746, 72.99 213,273 794 558 4.20 427,786, 99.78 961,303 0.22 428,747, 72.99 212,224 304 607 5 428,029, 99.91 366,592 0.09 428,395, 72.93 563,828 271 863 6 418,138, 97.57 10,426,9 2.43 428,565, 72.96 393,993 888 50 838 7 423,974, 98.88 4,788,26 1.12 428,762, 72.99 197,107 461 3 724 8 428,677, 99.98 87,829 0.02 428,765, 73.00 194,545 380 209 9 413,567, 96.68 14,223,4 3.32 427,790, 72.83 1,169,34 069 22 491 0 10 390,397, 92.01 33,922,2 7.99 424,319, 72.24 4,639,45 525 92 817 4 Notes: 1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. 2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5203 End of Announcement EQS News Service 654097 14-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=654097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2018 04:58 ET (09:58 GMT)