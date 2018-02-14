Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate change 14-Feb-2018 / 10:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 February 2018 According to LR 9.6.11 and 9.6.13, TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes: 1) Dr Dieter Zetsche has been appointed as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board (comparable to the position of a non-executive director). Since 2006, Dr Zetsche is the CEO of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany. Between 2009 and 2016, Dr Zetsche was a member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG, Essen, Germany. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. 2) Sir Mike Hodginson resigned as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, including his position as Second Deputy Chairman. 3) Peter Long was elected as Second Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5204 End of Announcement EQS News Service 654105 14-Feb-2018

February 14, 2018 04:59 ET (09:59 GMT)