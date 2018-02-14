The information in this announcement is NOT for publication OR distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or any jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication could be unlawful

Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Elanix"; "the company"), a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in the field of dermatology and gynecology, announced today the completion of a capital increase approved by the General Shareholder Assembly ("GSM") on 24 August 2017. A total of 300,019 shares were placed at a subscription price of EUR 3.75 resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 1.125 million. As a result of the cash capital increase, the share capital of Elanix will increase from EUR 6,799,200 to EUR 7,099,219.

Elanix will use the gross proceeds to:

Launch SKINrepair , a dermatological cream that contains a proprietary Cell Free Protein Complex (CFPC ) of various proteins, such as collagen and fibronectin in the first half 2018.

, a dermatological cream that contains a proprietary Cell Free Protein Complex (CFPC ) of various proteins, such as collagen and fibronectin in the first half 2018. Advance development of FirstCover, a bioresorbable and bioactive skin dressing derived from progenitor skin fibroblasts to provide protection and accelerated healing for burns, trauma and plastic surgery, through regulatory approval as medical device and to market in 2020.

Concurrent with the capital raise, Elanix has signed a term sheet providing access to a financing facility with a leading istitutional investor of up to EUR 11 million over 3 years.

"This fundraising provides Elanix with the immediate capital to deliver on several product development milestones as well as sales and marketing activities. The launch of SKINrepair during the first half of 2018 is a key component of our commercialization strategy that will supplement the growing revenue stream provided by GYNrepairand Cells as a Service. Development of FirstCover remains on track, with launch of the initial CE Marked version planned for 2020," said Tomas J. Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. "With the current market volatility, we decided to pursue a financing proposal from a U.S. based fund, which provides access to additional funds, to reach significant future milestones over the next three years."

Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

Forward-looking statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business activities. Such statements may involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which can lead to the results, financial situation, performance and success of the Company differing significantly in reality from what is expressed or implied by such statements. The reader should therefore not place undue trust in these statements, especially in connection with contracts and investment decisions. The Company does not accept any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

This communication may not be published or distributed in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or in any other countries in which such publication and distribution might be illegal. The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries; anyone in possession of this document or of the information referred to in it should obtain information regarding such restrictions and adhere to them. Non-adherence to such restrictions may constitute a breach of capital market law in such countries.

This communication is neither an offer nor an invitation to subscribe for or purchase shares of Elanix Biotechnologies AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other country. Neither does this communication constitute a prospectus under Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4 November 2003 as amended (the "Prospectus Directive"). The public offering in Germany is carried out solely by means of and based on the share prospectus approved by the Federal Supervisory Financial Authority (BaFin). This share prospectus is published on the Elanix Biotechnologies AG website (https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/investor-relations/). Any investment decision relating to Elanix Biotechnologies AG subscription rights or shares should be made based on the prospectus.

Neither this publication nor its content may be used as a basis for an offer in any country. The shares referred to above may be neither sold nor offered in the United States of America insofar has no registration has been undertaken or insofar as no exception from the registration requirement applies under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as last amended ("Securities Act"). Elanix Biotechnologies AG shares are not and will not be registered according to the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute a recommendation relating to the placement of the shares described in this notice. Investors should consult a professional advisor in determining the suitability of the offer to the individual concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this publication is only intended for (i) professional investors who fall under Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (hereinafter referred to as "Order") or (ii) persons who fall under Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, private companies, etc.) (such persons are referred to collectively hereinafter as "Relevant Persons"). Persons other than Relevant Persons may not refer to this publication or rely on it. Any investment or potential investment referred to in this publication is solely open to Relevant Persons and is only entered into by Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (the "Relevant Member States"), this publication and any subsequent offer is aimed solely at "qualified investors" as defined by the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, "Prospectus Directive" refers to Directive 2003/71/EC (including all amendments, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU) and includes all relevant implementation measures in the Relevant Member States.

No measures have been taken that would allow the shares to be offered or purchased or this publication to be distributed in countries in which this is not permitted. Anyone coming into possession of this publication must obtain information regarding any restrictions themselves and observe these accordingly.

