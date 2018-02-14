Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE: IR) (the "Company"), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today announced that it priced the previously announced offering by its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Ingersoll-Rand Global Holding Company Limited, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.900% senior notes due 2021, $550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2028 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2048. The notes will be guaranteed by the Company and by Ingersoll-Rand Luxembourg Finance S.A., Ingersoll-Rand Lux International Holding Company S.à r.l., Ingersoll-Rand Irish Holdings Unlimited Company and Ingersoll-Rand Company, each of which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The offering is expected to close on February 21, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of our 6.875% Senior Notes due 2018 and 2.875% Senior Notes due 2019.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner Smith Incorporated are acting as representatives of the underwriters.

We have filed an effective registration statement (including a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the effective registration statement (including the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at the following address: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor or by calling 212-834-4533; or from Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by calling 1-800-294-1322.

These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities mentioned in this news release in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of the currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Some of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections are described more fully in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and "Risk Factors" in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

