World Fluoropolymer Film Market Report 2018: Key Players are 3M Dyneon, Chemours, Saint-Gobain, Daikin Industries and Solvay

The global fluoropolymer film market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the fluoropolymer film market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, transportation, and industrial sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand in the medical packaging industry and growth in the solar photovoltaic and construction industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the fluoropolymer film industry, include usage of functional fluoropolymer films to encapsulate solar panels on building exteriors, increasing deployment of fluoropolymer films in electrochemical devices, and increasing usage in innovative green technology.

The study includes the market size and forecast for the global fluoropolymer film market through 2023, segmented by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Fluoropolymer Film Market by Product Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]: PVDF Film PTFE Film PVF Film FEP Film ETFE Film PFA Film Others

Fluoropolymer Film Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) $M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]: Electrical and Electronics Photovoltaic Consumer Electronics Construction Packaging Transportation Industrial Others

Some of the fluoropolymer films companies profiled in this report include 3M Dyneon, Chemours, Saint-Gobain, Daikin Industries Ltd., and Solvay S.A. among others.

It is forecast that PVDF film will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand in capacitor, photovoltaic module, and lithium-ion batteries.



Within the fluoropolymer film market, electrical and electronics will remain the largest end use industry, and witness highest growth during the forecast period. The demand for fluoropolymer film is growing due to rapid expansion of solar energy, growing demand for electrical appliances, and growth of the semiconductor industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by government policies for the use of solar power for rural electrification projects, a rise in the demand for electronic products such as laptops, mobile phones, and high resolution television sets, and growth in the construction industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Fluoropolymer Film Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by Product

3.3.1: PTFE Film

3.3.2: PVDF Film

3.3.3: PVF Film

3.3.4: FEP Film

3.3.5: ETFE Film

3.3.6: PFA Film

3.3.7: Other Fluoropolymer Films

3.4: Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by End Use

3.4.1: Electrical and Electronics

3.4.1.1: Photovoltaic (PV)

3.4.2: Construction

3.4.3: Packaging

3.4.4: Transportation

3.4.5: Industrial

3.4.6: Other End Use Industries



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by Region

4.2: North American Fluoropolymer Film Market

4.3: European Fluoropolymer Film Market

4.4: APAC Fluoropolymer Film Market

4.5: ROW Fluoropolymer Film Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fluoropolymer Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Fluoropolymer Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fluoropolymer Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Fluoropolymer Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Daikin

7.2: Saint-Gobain

7.3: 3M Dyneon

7.4: Chemours (DuPont)

7.5: Arkema

7.6: Asahi Glass Corporation

7.7: Kureha Corporation

7.8: Honeywell Inc.

7.9: SOLVAY Solexis S.P.A

7.10: DUNMORE Corporation



