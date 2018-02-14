VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce new results from its ongoing 30,000-m drill program on the Chimo Mine property, situated 45 km east of Val-d'Or. These new results were intersected at a depth of 650 m along the extensions of Zones 5N and 5M.

Intersections grading 4.7 g/t Au over 5.1 m including 17.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 9.6 g/t Au over 1.1 m were intersected 40 m below stopes of Zone 5N (FIGURE). Also, intersections grading 1.9 g/t Au over 13.0 m including 3.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m were intersected 20 m below stopes of Zone 5M. The drill holes were designed to cut several gold-bearing structures and they were lengthened to explore the potential depth extensions of the gold Zones below past-producing stopes. The new gold-bearing intersections as well as additional gold-bearing intervals of interest are presented in the table below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Au Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Gold Zone Structure ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-27 685.7 690.8 5.1 4.7 5N 5N ------------------------------------------------------ Including 685.7 686.2 0.5 17.7 ------------------------------------------------------ Including 689.7 690.8 1.1 9.6 ------------------------------------------------------ CH17-28 748.5 757.0 8.5 1.0 ------------------------------------------------------ Including 748.5 749.0 0.5 4.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-29 834.0 847.0 13.0 1.9 5M 5M ------------------------------------------------------ Including 840.0 843.0 3.0 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-28 626.0 630.0 4.0 2.1 3 3 ------------------------------------------------------ Including 628.0 629.0 1.0 4.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

"The results demonstrate that, below the stopes of Zones 5N and 5M, gold mineralisation continues with characteristics showing the potential to delineate additional gold resources" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

The gold-bearing intersections are characterized with biotite-chlorite alteration and mineralization consisting of visible gold grains, arsenopyrite and/or pyrrhotite mineralization, smoky and/or white quartz veining. All other assay results from the four drills active on the property are still pending.

A 3D VIDEO, also available on Cartier's website, helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the 281 targets of the ongoing drill program. The 5N and 5M Structures are presented in the video.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boule, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

To view the Figure associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://secure.arkys.com/administration/Customizations/RessourcesCartier/Media.ashx?MediaId=3940025d-fe5c-4a30-add8-1b86642c1197

