The board of Boliden has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 27, 2018, approves an extra distribution of SEK 5.75 per share through split redemption. The scheduled Ex-date is May 16, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Boliden (BOLI).



