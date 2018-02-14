sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,02 Euro		+0,25
+0,90 %
WKN: 983215 ISIN: SE0000869646 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,309
28,501
18:04
28,23
28,32
18:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOLIDEN AB
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOLIDEN AB28,02+0,90 %