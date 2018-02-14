Variable Speed Generator Market - Global Forecast to 2022: Leading Players are ABB, GE, Siemens, Wartsila, Cummins & Rolls Royce

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Variable Speed Generator Market by Type , Prime Mover, Technology, Power, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global variable speed generator market is projected to reach USD 8.36 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%, from an estimated USD 5.79 Billion in 2017.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on alternative energy production across the globe, increasing government mandates over energy efficiency, and growing industrialization and urbanization.

On the basis of end user, the variable speed generator market is segmented into renewable power generation, hydroelectric power generation, marine and shipbuilding, oil & gas and mining, commercial and residential, defense, aerospace, co-generation, telecommunications, and industrial standby power. The commercial and residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by the growing demand for efficient variable speed standby gensets for commercial and residential applications in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

The variable speed generator market, by prime mover, is segmented into wind turbine, hydro turbine, gas and steam turbine, and internal combustion (IC) engine. The IC engine segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of variable speed generators for aerospace and marine applications is expected to drive the market.

The variable speed generator market, by power rating, is segmented 100 kVA, 100 kVA-1 MVA, 1 MVA-25 MVA, and above 25 MVA. The 1 MVA-25 MVA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The increasing capacity addition in offshore wind projects and commercialization of high power rated permanent magnet synchronous generators will create new revenue pockets for this segment.

In this report, the variable speed generator market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increased power consumption; government mandates on energy efficiency; rising influx of renewable sources in the energy mix; and renovation, modernization, and upgradation of aging hydropower plants are to drive the variable speed generator market in the region.

High capital investment and limited re-investment could act as restraints for the variable speed generator market. The leading players in the market include ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Siemens (Germany), Wartsila (Finland), Cummins (US), and Rolls Royce (UK). Contracts & agreements was the most commonly adopted strategy by the top players. This was followed by new product launches, expansions and investments, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Variable Speed Generator Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Variable Speed Generator Market Size, By Plant Type & By Country

4.3 Variable Speed Generator Market, By Country

4.4 Variable Speed Generator Market, By Power Rating

4.5 Variable Speed Generator Market, By Generator



5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Share Of Renewable Power Generation And Increasing Government Mandates

5.2.1.2 Rising Need For Energy Efficiency

5.2.1.3 Increasing Urbanization And Industrialization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance To Spend On Distributed Generation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Robust Growth In Hvac Systems

5.2.3.2 Renovation, Modernization And Uprating Of Outdated Power Infrastructure

5.2.3.3 Applications In Hybrid Energy Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decreasing Greenfield Investments In Mining And Oil & Gas Industry

6. Variable Speed Generator Market, By Generator Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Variable Speed Self Excited Induction Generator (Seig)

6.3 Doubly Fed Induction Generator (Dfig)

6.4 Wound Rotor Induction Generator (Wrig)

6.5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (Pmsg)

7. Variable Speed Generator Market, By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Electronics-Based Variable Speed Generators

7.3 Mechanical Variable Speed Generators

8. Variable Speed Generator Market, By Power Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up To 100 Kva

8.3 100 Kva-1 Mva

8.4 1-25 Mva

8.5 Above 25 Mva

9. Variable Speed Generator Market, By Prime Mover

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydro Turbines

9.3 Wind Turbines

9.4 Steam & Gas Turbines

9.5 Internal Combustion Engines

10. Variable Speed Generator Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Renewable Power Generation

10.3 Hydroelectric Power Generation

10.4 Marine & Shipbuilding

10.5 Oil, Gas, & Mining

10.6 Commercial & Residential

10.7 Others

11. Variable Speed Generator Market, By Region

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Of Players & Industry Concentration, 2016

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Partnerships

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Benchmarking

13.2 Abb

13.3 Siemens

13.4 Yanmar

13.5 Ge

13.6 Whisperpower

13.7 Rolls Royce

13.8 Wartsila

13.9 Innovus Power

13.10 Cummins

13.11 Ausonia

13.12 Generac

13.13 Atlas Copco

13.14 Fischer Panda



