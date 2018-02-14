Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Eli Lilly's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 6%; Adjusted EPS Jumped 20%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LLY. Eli Lilly reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The drug maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and raised its earnings guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Eli Lilly most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LLY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide revenue was $6.16 billion, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to Q4 2016 revenue of $5.76 billion, driven by a 4% growth in volume, a 2% increase due to higher realized prices, aided by a 1% increase due to the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $5.96 billion.

For the full year (FY) 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide revenue advanced 8% to $22.871 billion versus $21.22 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's gross margin increased 6% to $4.54 billion on a y-o-y basis. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's reported quarter gross margin increased 6% to $4.71 billion on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's operating income totaled $229.0 million, down 74% compared to operating income of $876.2 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by higher asset impairment, restructuring, and other special charges. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating income jumped 20% to $1.46 billion, driven by higher gross margin.

For Q4 2017, Eli Lilly reported GAAP net loss of $1.66 billion, or $1.58 per share, compared to net income of $771.8 million, or $0.73 per share, in Q4 2016. The decrease in net income were primarily driven by the impact of recently enacted US tax reform legislation as well as higher asset impairment, restructuring, and other special charges.

On a non-GAAP basis, Eli Lilly's net income increased 19% to $1.21 billion, and earnings per share advanced 20% to $1.14 per share in Q4 2017 compared to $1.01 billion and $0.95 per share, respectively, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.08 per share.

For FY17, Eli Lilly recorded GAAP net loss of $204.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to earnings of $2.74 billion, or $2.58 per share, in FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net income grew 21% and earnings per share advanced 22% to $4.53 billion, and $4.28 per share, respectively.

Eli Lilly's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's revenue in the US increased 6% to $3.42 billion on a y-o-y basis due to increased volume for new pharmaceutical products, including Trulicity®, Basaglar®, Taltz, Jardiance®, Lartruvo™, and Verzenio™ as well as higher realized prices for several established pharmaceutical products, primarily Forteo® and Humulin®.

Eli Lilly's revenue outside the US advanced 8% to $2.74 billion on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017, largely due to increased volume for several new pharmaceutical products, including Trulicity, Taltz, Cyramza, Jardiance, and Olumiant®, and to a lesser extent the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Selected Pharma Products Details - During Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide Humalog's revenue decreased 5% to $782.2 million on a y-o-y basis. The products' revenue in the US fell 12% to $463.4 million, primarily driven by lower realized prices. Revenue outside the US advanced 8% to $318.8 million, driven by increased volume, the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates, and higher realized prices.

For Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide Cialis revenue dropped 12% to $597.4 million. US Cialis' revenue was $361.4 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a 13% decline compared to the year ago same period, driven by decreased demand. Cialis' revenue outside the US decreased 10% to $236.0 million on a y-o-y basis, attributed to decline in volume.

Eli Lilly's Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $525.2 million in Q4 2017, down 3% on a y-o-y basis. US Alimta's revenue grew 1% to $272.4 million, driven by increased volume. Alimta's revenue outside the US decreased 7% to $252.8 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, attributed to competitive pressure and loss of exclusivity in several countries.

During Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide revenue for Forteo totaled $513.2 million, reflecting growth of 21% on a y-o-y basis. The product's US revenue surged 32% to $303.7 million, driven by higher realized prices and increased volume. The segment's revenue outside the US increased 8% to $209.5 million on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide Humulin revenue grew 2% to $362.6 million. The segment's US revenue advanced 13% to $249.7 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher realized prices due to changes in estimates for rebates and discounts and shifts in segment and business mix. The segment's revenue outside the US fell 15% to $112.8 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by decreased volume and lower realized prices.

Animal Health - During Q4 2017, Eli Lilly's worldwide animal health revenue totaled $790.9 million, reflecting drop of 6% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Worldwide food animal revenue dropped 8% to $547.4 million on a y-o-y basis primarily driven by market access and competitive pressure in the US for Posilac® and Optaflexx®, respectively. Eli Lilly's Worldwide companion animal revenue increased 1% to $243.4 million in the reported quarter, driven by the inclusion of $36.5 million in revenue from the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's US feline, canine, and rabies vaccine portfolio.

Financial Outlook

For FY18, Eli Lilly increased its earnings per share to be in the range of $4.39 to $4.49 on a reported basis and $4.81 to $4.91 on a non-GAAP basis, to reflect the estimated impact of recently enacted US tax reform legislation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Eli Lilly's stock marginally declined 0.05%, ending the trading session at $76.21.

Volume traded for the day: 4.04 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Eli Lilly's market cap was at $81.69 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors