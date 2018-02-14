Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Chevron Raised its Dividend By 4%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 15, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 15, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 14, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CVX:

Dividend Declared

On February 01, 2018, Chevron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, payable March 12, 2018, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 16, 2018. Chevron's current dividend is 4% higher compared to the earlier dividend of $1.08 per share.

Chevron's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.95%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.45% for the Basic Materials sector. This recent increase puts Chevron on track to make 2018 the 31st consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout.

Dividend Insight

Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.70 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Chevron is forecasted to report earnings of $6.34 for the next year, which is considerably above the Company's annualized dividend of $4.48 per share.

Chevron's year-end 2017, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $4.8 billion. The Company's total debt at December 31, 2017 stood at $38.8 billion, reflecting a decrease of $7.4 billion from a year earlier. Chevron's cash flow from operations was $20.5 billion in FY17 compared with $12.8 billion in FY16. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and it is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Chevron

On February 01, 2018, Chevron announced that Jim Umpleby has been elected to Chevron's Board of Directors. Umpleby's appointment is effective March 01, 2018, and he will serve on the Board Nominating and Governance Committee as well as the Management Compensation Committee.

Mr. Umpleby, 59, is Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. He joined a Caterpillar subsidiary, Solar Turbines, in 1980, and held leadership positions in a wide variety of functions at Caterpillar. Umpleby was named group president of Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation business segment in 2013 and assumed the role of CEO on January 01, 2017.

About Chevron Corp.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the Company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the Company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Chevron's stock slightly fell 0.61%, ending the trading session at $113.29.

Volume traded for the day: 7.06 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.21%

After yesterday's close, Chevron's market cap was at $212.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

