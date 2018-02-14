Standards compliant SIM-based solution showcases mobile IoT application hosting and enhanced security

Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based IoT/M2M application technology, and JT a key platform enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT),today announced they are among a select group of companies participating in GSMA's Innovation City during this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC). The joint demonstration will highlight "securing the IoT with the SIM," the only standard component in all bespoke built mobile IoT devices, creating an extremely secure foundation as it uses a standards-based IoT device architecture helping to create a secure IoT and a secure future for everyone.

During Mobile World Congress, Able Device will demonstrate SIMbae's Mobile IoT CPU ('Host It' use case) on JT SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) running on a smart traffic light where the application is embedded on the SIM, in effect turning this standard network element into a standalone, secure, OTA updatable, IoT application processor, able to control the traffic light. The solution leverages the mobile network's capabilities of secure SIM provisioning, communication, and transmission of data. This high-value feature illustrates SIMbae's compliance with 3GPP standards and the GSMA's guidelines for IoT application and security deployments.

"Able Device is thrilled to be in the GSMA's MWC Innovation City with JT where the combination of JT's exceptional connectivity and device management services with Able Device's technology, SIMbae, will demonstrate how we unleash the previously untapped power of standard SIMs to solve the widely identified challenges in deploying, managing, and securing IoT devices in a global marketplace," said Roger Dewey, Able Device CEO.

"Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, and it is a perfect opportunity to stay informed on everything happening in the sector and to provide our latest announcements on JT advancements," commented Tom Noel, Managing Director of JT International. "JT and Able Device are working together to bring SIMbae to JT's thriving IoT business. Able Device's technology extends the SIM's function of authentication to an actual programmable virtual computer which can run applications, secure communications, and using Able Device, JT is able to monitor network quality, detect location, and save our customers money," concluded Noel.

About Able Device

Able Device is a provider of technology for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IoT service providers. Its flagship product SIMbae (short for "SIM based application engine") enables hosting of IoT device controls and applications on standard SIMs. In this new architecture, the SIM is transformed to an intelligent independent processor. As SIMbae utilizes established and common 3GPP SIM standards, IoT controls and applications implemented this way become device and carrier agnostic - with benefits including shorter time to market, reduced development cost, lower operating cost, and improved security. Based in Raleigh, NC, Able Device serves mobile network operators globally. For more information, visit www.abledevice.com.

About JT

JT (formerly Jersey Telecom) is a full-service global consumer and business enterprise provider headquartered in the Channel Islands. JT offers a range of world-class services, including voice and data; consultancy; co-location; data hosting; internet; security; cloud back-up; fixed and mobile technologies; eGaming; Cloud Services (IaaS); fully managed IT services; and wholesale solutions.JT is also a global leader in IoT connectivity and there are now over 1.4m JT IoT SIMs worldwide, connecting devices from heart monitors in Canada to payment systems in East Africa. JT has been operating for over 120 years and now employs 600 staff across 11 global locations, providing products and services to over 1 million global consumer subscribers and 2,200 active business customers. For more information, visit https://jtiotsims.com/.

