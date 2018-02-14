Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Automatic Data Processing's Adjusted EPS Advanced 13.79%; Revenues Grew 8.31%

Stock Monitor: eGain Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ADP posted net sales of $3.24 billion compared to $2.99 billion in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 8.31%. The upside was driven by increase in the segment's revenue. Revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $3.18 billion.

The Company's cost of revenues was $1.95 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $1.77 billion in Q2 FY17, increasing 10.12% on a y-o-y basis. ADP's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses amounted to $717.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $640.80 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 11.92% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $565.70 million in Q2 FY18, compared to $786.20 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 28.05% on a y-o-y basis.

ADP's net income was $467.50 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $510.90 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 8.49% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $1.05 in Q2 FY18 compared to of $1.13 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, decreasing 7.08% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Adjusted earnings of the Company were $0.99 in the reported quarter compared to $0.87 in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 13.79% on a y-o-y basis. Earnings beat analysts' estimates of $0.89.

Segment Details

ADP has three business segments, namely: (i) Employer Services, (ii) PEO Services, and (iii) Other.

Revenues from Employer Services segment increased 5.56% to $2.44 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $2.31 billion in Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $706.40 million in the reported quarter compared to $681.10 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 3.71% on a y-o-y basis.

Revenues from PEO Services segment increased 14.87% to $945.30 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $822.90 million in Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $128.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $114.50 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 11.97% on a y-o-y basis.

Negative revenue from Other segment was $147.50 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $144.90 million Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $268.90 million in the reported quarter compared to $9.40 million in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

ADP had cash and cash equivalents of $13.86 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $11.72 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $675.10 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $841.10 million in Q2 FY17. Free cash flow was $258.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $224.00 million in Q2 FY17.

ADP's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, payable on April 01, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 09, 2018.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, ADP expects sales growth to be in the range 7.00% to 8.00%, and EPS to increase by 8.00% to 9.00%. Adjusted EPS is projected to increase by 12.00% to 13.00%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Automatic Data Processing's stock was marginally up 0.15%, ending the trading session at $111.82.

Volume traded for the day: 1.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.66%; previous six-month period - up 1.94%; and past twelve-month period - up 13.43%

After yesterday's close, Automatic Data Processing's market cap was at $48.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.98.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

