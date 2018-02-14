Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Accepts Amicus Therapeutics' NDA for Migalastat for Treatment of Fabry Disease

Stock Monitor: Immunomedics Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / On February 12, 2018, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for filing under priority review for the oral precision medicine for migalastat HCl ("migalastat") for the treatment of patients 16 years and older with Fabry disease who have amenable mutations. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the FDA decision is August 13, 2018.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) also belongs to the Healthcare sector.

This morning, Amicus Therapeutics most recent news is on our radar.

NDA Submitted in December 2017

The Company submitted the NDA to the FDA on December 14, 2017. The NDA submission is based on existing clinical data, including reduction in disease-causing substrate (GL-3), as well as the totality of data from two Phase 3 pivotal studies in treatment-naïve (Study 011, or FACETS) and enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) switch patients (Study 012, or ATTRACT) as well as other completed clinical studies.

EC Granted Approval for Migalastat Under Trade Name Galafold™, for Treatment of Fabry Disease

In May 2016, the European Commission (EC) granted full approval for migalastat under the trade name Galafold™ as a first line therapy for long-term treatment of adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older with Fabry disease (alpha-Gal A deficiency) and who have an amenable mutation. The EC approval was based on clinical data from two Phase-3 pivotal studies (FACETS and ATTRACT) as well as ongoing long-term extension studies. Outside the EU, migalastat is approved in Switzerland, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Canada, with regulatory submissions under review in the US, Japan, and Taiwan.

FDA Fast Tracks Treatment for Fabry Disease

On January 31, 2018, FDA granted Fast Track designation to Protalix BioTherapeutics' pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) for treatment for Fabry disease. PRX-102 also has orphan drug status in the United States. PRX-102 is the Protalix's plant cell-expressed recombinant, pegylated, cross-linked α-galactosidase-A candidate, and has demonstrated enhanced circulatory half-life, with higher enzyme activity in target organs affected by Fabry disease.

About Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is a rare genetic disease with a deficiency of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A. The disease affects many parts of the body including the skin, eyes, gastrointestinal system, kidney, heart, brain, and nervous system. The symptoms of the disease include episodes of pain and burning sensations, dark red spots on the skin, gastrointestinal problems, hearing loss, joint pain, etc., to name a few. Fabry disease is caused by a defect on the X chromosome. X-linked genetic mutations tend to occur mostly in males, and rarely in females.

About Migalastat

Migalastat, Amicus' lead product candidate, is an oral pharmacological chaperone that works by stabilizing the body's own dysfunctional enzyme, so it can clear the accumulation of disease substrate in patients who have amenable mutations. A proprietary in vitro assay (Galafold Amenability Assay) has been used to classify more than 1,000 known GLA mutations as "amenable" or "not amenable" to treatment with migalastat. Migalastat has previously received both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track designation from the FDA.

About Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-centric biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, the Company's footprint spans to 27 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Amicus Therapeutics' stock fell 1.25%, ending the trading session at $14.62.

Volume traded for the day: 2.19 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.42%; previous six-month period - up 17.71%; past twelve-month period - up 141.65%; and year-to-date - up 1.60%

After yesterday's close, Amicus Therapeutics' market cap was at $2.46 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

