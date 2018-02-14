Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Thermo Fisher's Quarterly Revenue Surged 22%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 16%

Stock Monitor: Fluidigm Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Thermo Fisher's revenue surged 22% to $6.05 billion compared to $4.95 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter organic revenue growth was 8%, while acquisitions increased revenue by 11% and currency translation aided revenue growth by 3%. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $5.69 billion.

For full year (FY) 2017, Thermo Fisher's revenue advanced 14% to $20.92 billion versus $18.27 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Thermo Fisher's GAAP operating income totaled $958 million, up 15.8% compared to operating income of $753 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter GAAP operating margin increased to 15.8% compared to 15.2% in the year ago corresponding quarter. Thermo Fisher's adjusted operating income grew 18% to $1.45 billion for Q4 2017, while adjusted operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 24.0% compared to 24.8% in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Thermo Fisher reported GAAP net income of $528 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, versus net income of $630 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a one-time tax provision of $204 million associated with the recent enactment of tax reform legislation in the US.

Thermo Fisher's non-GAAP earnings advanced 16% to $2.79 per share compared to $2.41 per share in Q4 2016, driven by organic growth, favorable forex environment, and good performance from the Patheon acquisition, and partially offset by the $34 million onetime bonus for Thermo Fisher's non-executive collogues across the Company. Thermo Fisher's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.66 per share.

For FY17, Thermo Fisher reported GAAP net income of $2.23 billion, or $5.59 per share, versus earnings of $2.02 billion, or $5.09 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings for FY17 rose 15% to $9.49 per share versus $8.27 per share in FY16.

Thermo Fisher's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Life Sciences Solutions segment's revenue grew 11% to $1.58 billion compared to revenue of $1.42 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted operating margin increased to 35.6% in the reported quarter versus 32.9% in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, the Analytical Instruments segment's revenue grew 16% to $1.41 billion compared to revenue of $1.22 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted operating margin was flat at 24.5%.

The Specialty Diagnostics segment's revenue advanced 10% to $914 million in Q4 2017 compared to revenue of $834 million in Q4 2016.The segment's adjusted operating margin was 26.5% in the reported quarter versus 27.2% in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q4 2017, the Laboratory Products and Services segment's results reflected the acquisition of Patheon in August 2017. In the reported quarter, the segment's revenue surged 43% to $2.40 billion compared to revenue of $1.68 billion in the year earlier same quarter. The Laboratory Products and Services segment's adjusted operating margin was 12.5% in Q4 2017 versus 14.0% in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Thermo Fisher's cash flow from continuing operations was $4.0 billion and free cash flow was $3.5 billion. During FY17, the Company returned capital to shareholders with $750 million of share buybacks and $240 million in dividends. Thermo Fisher ended Q4 2017 with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and total debt of $21 billion, down $1 billion from the end of Q3 2017, driven by debt pay down during the reported quarter.

Outlook

For FY18, Thermo Fisher is forecasting revenue in the range of $23.42 billion to $23.72 billion, reflecting 12% to 13% growth over FY17. The Company initiated adjusted EPS forecast for FY18 to be in the band of $10.68 to $10.88 per share, representing 13% to 15% growth over FY17 results.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock slightly fell 0.49%, ending the trading session at $203.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.22 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.30%; previous six-month period - up 16.93%; past twelve-month period - up 30.16%; and year-to-date - up 7.17%

After yesterday's close, Thermo Fisher Scientific's market cap was at $80.59 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

