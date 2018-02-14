Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ingersoll-Rand's Quarterly Revenue Grew 8%; Adjusted EPS Surged 21%

Stock Monitor: Cummins Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported a strong bookings growth, up 10% to $3.56 billion on a y-o-y basis compared to bookings of $3.24 billion in Q4 2016.

Ingersoll-Rand reported net revenues of $3.62 billion in Q4 2017, up 8% compared to $3.34 billion in Q4 2016.

For the full year FY17, Ingersoll-Rand's net revenue grew 5% to $14.20 billion on a y-o-y basis compared to $13.51 billion in FY16, primarily driven by a strong growth in North American HVAC.

During Q4 2017, Ingersoll-Rand's operating margin increased 20 basis points to 10.7%, while adjusted operating margin grew 20 basis points to 11.1%, as positive price, higher volume, and productivity improvements were partially offset by material and other inflation.

For Q4 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported a net income of $1.93 per share compared to $0.76 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted continuing earnings totaled $1.02 per share for the reported quarter, up 21% compared to $0.84 per share in the year earlier same quarter. Ingersoll-Rand's adjusted earnings excluded non-cash tax-related benefits of $241.2 million, or $0.95 per share, related to the recently enacted United States tax legislation, and other discrete items and restructuring costs of $13.6 million, or $0.04 per share. Ingersoll-Rand's earnings numbers met Wall Street's estimates of $1.02 per share.

For FY17, Ingersoll-Rand reported a net income of $5.14 per share compared to $5.52 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted continuing earnings totaled $4.51 per share for FY17, up 9% compared to $4.13 per share in FY17.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Ingersoll-Rand's Climate segment's bookings grew 9% to $2.73 billion on a y-o-y basis, while revenue advanced 8% to $2.76 billion compared to $2.56 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating margin decreased by 100 basis points to 12.6%, with an adjusted operating margin lower by 80 basis points at 12.9%, as higher revenue and productivity were more than offset by material inflation.

During Q4 2017, Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment's bookings advanced 15% to $834 million, while revenue gained 7% to $858 million compared to $800 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating margin grew 220 basis points to 12.9%, while adjusted operating margin gained 160 basis points, at 13.2%, attributed to through driving mix to services, new product development, and cost reductions. The segment's Compression Technologies unit's bookings grew in mid-teens and organic bookings were up low-teens, driven by equipment order growth, while revenues were up in low-single digits.

Capital Allocation

For FY17, Ingersoll-Rand's free cash flow totaled $1.3 billion, equal to 118% of adjusted net income. The Company's cash flow return on invested capital (ROIC) was 21.2% for FY17.

During Q4 2017, Ingersoll-Rand repurchased 1.2 million shares for approximately $106 million. During FY17, the Company repurchased $1 billion, or 11.8 million shares. Ingersoll-Rand had approximately $460 million spent, or committed, over the last 12 months in acquisitions.

Outlook for FY18

For the full year FY18, Ingersoll-Rand is forecasting revenues to grow in the range of 5% to 5.5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is expecting continuing earnings per share of $4.80 to $5.00, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the band of $5.00 to $5.20 per share. Ingersoll-Rand is expecting cash flow from operating activities of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, and free cash flow to be between $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ingersoll-Rand's stock marginally declined 0.71%, ending the trading session at $90.26.

Volume traded for the day: 1.17 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 6.24%; previous six-month period - up 5.06%; past twelve-month period - up 10.10%; and year-to-date - up 1.20%

After yesterday's close, Ingersoll-Rand's market cap was at $22.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

