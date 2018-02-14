sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2018 | 17:00
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8739GG00BXDZMK6331st December 2017


UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2017 month end at 87.39 pence per share.

In a month where there was little of significance to report, the increase in the NAV was mostly driven by the running income from the underlying investments.

The portfolios continue to perform well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302


Date: 14 February 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire