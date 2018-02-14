UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )



LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8739 GG00BXDZMK63 31st December 2017



UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2017 month end at 87.39 pence per share.

In a month where there was little of significance to report, the increase in the NAV was mostly driven by the running income from the underlying investments.

The portfolios continue to perform well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited



Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302





Date: 14 February 2018

