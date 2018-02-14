UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 14
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8739
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st December 2017
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December 2017 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2017 month end at 87.39 pence per share.
In a month where there was little of significance to report, the increase in the NAV was mostly driven by the running income from the underlying investments.
The portfolios continue to perform well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.
