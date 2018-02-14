Coca-Cola livened up the FTSE 100 on Wednesday as the shares led the risers and helped pull the index into positive territory. Coca-Cola HBC reported full year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 621m, a rise of 20% on net sales revenue of £6.5bn, up 4.9%. Revenue was helped by the stronger Russian rouble. On a constant currency basis, revenue per case was up 3.6%, with positive contributions from price, category and package mix, Coca-Cola said.Profit before tax rose to 301.7m from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...