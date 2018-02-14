Two Day ACH Risk Management Workshop (Phoenix, United States - March 22nd-23rd, 2018)

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Updated for 2018! New frauds, exciting twists and cases, and even more tips and tricks to managing ACH Risk! But what has not changed - attendees still help develop the actual agenda of the course - we'll cover the topics important to you.
Hold onto your seats! This fast-paced, interactive, high-energy bootcamp provides attendees with everything from the basics to the more advanced aspects of managing risk in ACH processing. ACH Network participants bear significant responsibility and risk in their daily transaction processing. Combine daily operations, liabilities, network warranties, and obligations that go beyond the ACH Rules book, then throw in increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes and it's easy to see how ACH Risk Management is a complex balance that takes dedication and planning to master.
Did you know
- Many state and federal laws can impact your responsibility and liability in an ACH transaction?
- Recent ACH Rules changes can create large financial losses for returned ACH transactions?
- Frauds using the ACH Network are increasing in complexity and occurrences?
- Many ACH Rules violations are easily correctable?
Using real life case studies, attendees will put their knowledge to the test and determine appropriate responses to risk scenarios.
Learning Objectives:
- Learn how to navigate the ACH Rules book.
- Identify areas of ACH risk, related rules, guidance and regulations.
- Recognize appropriate ACH risk management techniques.
- Translate new techniques into actionable practices.
- Document fraud risk management.
- Analyze case studies to determine an appropriate course of action that minimizes risk.
- Organize a list of three (3) action items to immediately review upon returning to work.
Areas Covered in the Seminar:
- The ACH Rules Book
- Participants and processes
- ACH risk
- ACH Rules that present significant risk if not followed properly
- Guidance related to risk management and fraud prevention
- Federal rules, guidance, and laws
- ACH Risk Assessment and Audit essentials
- ACH fraud identification and response
- Unique individual and group exercises to apply new knowledge
Field of Study:
- Auditing: 6 CPE Credits
- Management Advisory Services: 6.4 CPE Credits
- Specialized Knowledge and Applications: 2 CPE Credits
- Total CPE credits earned in this workshop: 14.4 CPE Credits
