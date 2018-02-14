Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market 2012-2022 by Value, Therapeutic Application & Product Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Application, By Product Type, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.19% by value during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increase in healthcare spending and rising prevalence of diseases with Iron deficiency, emerging second & third generation IV Iron drugs and growing middle class income group coupled with rising health consciousness.

Over the recent years, the global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drug industry has been driven by the rising high prevalence of Iron Deficiency with unfulfilled need, rising awareness, growing prevalence of diseases leading to severe Iron Deficiency and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies. Globally, the growth in IV Iron drug market is driven by growing middle class population group demanding better drugs to improve lifestyle.

Among the therapeutic application type, nephrology accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population suffering with Iron Deficiency and unfulfilled need, improving access to healthcare, changing lifestyle and expanding middle class income group.

Scope of the Report

Global IV Iron Drug Market, By Value

By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. I.V. Iron Drug Market Outlook



5. Global I.V. Iron Drug Market: Growth and Forecast



6. North America I.V. Iron Drug Market: Growth and Forecast



7. Europe I.V. Iron Drug Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Asia Pacific I.V. Iron Drug Market: Growth and Forecast



9. ROW I.V. Iron Drug Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Restraints



12. SWOT Analysis - I.V. Iron Drug Market



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - I.V. Iron Drug Market



14. Policy and Regulations



15. Company Profiles



AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Galenica

Nippon Shinyaku CO. LTD

Pharmacosmos A/S

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqb769/global?w=5





