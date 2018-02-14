Dirk De Man to become new CFO of Agfa-Gevaert

Mortsel, Belgium - February 14, 2018 - 5.40 pm CET

The Board of Directors of the Agfa-Gevaert Group announced that it appointed Dirk De Man as Chief Financial Officer. Dirk De Man has joined Agfa-Gevaert on February 1, 2018, and will become Chief Financial Officer of Agfa-Gevaert as of May 9, 2018, after the General Assembly of the Shareholders of Agfa-Gevaert. Dirk De Man will replace Kris Hoornaert who has decided to leave the Company after heading Agfa-Gevaert's Finance organization for more than 10 years.

During the period between February 1 and May 8, 2018, Dirk De Man will assist the CEO and the Executive Committee in the definition of the Group's future strategy and will prepare the hand-over with Kris Hoornaert.

CEO Christian Reinaudo commented: "Dirk De Man brings to Agfa-Gevaert a solid experience built on several CFO positions in large companies, listed and not listed. He joins Agfa-Gevaert at the right moment to help clarify the strategy in the context of the split of the Group currently under execution. I wish him a warm welcome to our company. Kris Hoornaert has decided to leave Agfa-Gevaert after heading our Finance Organisation for more than ten years, helping the company to stabilize and strengthen itself in a very challenging economic environment. Kris has decided to leave the Group at a moment of transition when a new strategy is being defined. I respect this decision and thank him for the immense work he accomplished over the years."

