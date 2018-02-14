Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2017 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's fourth quarter 2017 results in the morning (CET) Tuesday February 20, 2018, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday February 20, 2018. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/) (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/).

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In #: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Norway Toll Free #: 800 57 933

US Toll #: +1 323-794-2149

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 9063808.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number:9063808#

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

Norway Dial In #: +47 23 50 00 77

USA Toll #: +1 719-457-0820

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

February 14, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

