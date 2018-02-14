Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2017 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's fourth quarter 2017 results in the morning (CET) Tuesday February 20, 2018, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday February 20, 2018. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/) (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/).
b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In #: +44 (0)330 336 9411
Norway Toll Free #: 800 57 933
US Toll #: +1 323-794-2149
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 9063808.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS
Replay Access Number:9063808#
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
Norway Dial In #: +47 23 50 00 77
USA Toll #: +1 719-457-0820
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
February 14, 2018
Hamilton, Bermuda
