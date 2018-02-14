The Notes will be issued by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd to a repackaging vehicle (Demeter Investments B.V.). The repackaging vehicle in turn issues notes to investors that are secured by the Notes. The coupon is fixed at 4.875% until the first call date.

The transaction has been conducted for general corporate purposes.

( News release February 14, 2018 (130.59 KB/PDF): http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/news-releases/2018/2018-0214-01.pdf?la=en&hash=A54AD7E8F2A4A69D614838774FA20E1C481BF7DB)

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 53,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at (www.zurich.com: http://www.zurich.com/en).

