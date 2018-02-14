Germany's innogy is set to acquire the Limondale and Hilston utility scale solar projects in New South Wales from developer Overland Sun Farming. The two projects have a combined capacity of over 460 MW.Innogy SE, the cleantech spinoff from one of Germany's major utilities RWE, will enter the large scale solar development business with the acquisition of two major projects in NSW. The project sale price has not been disclosed, however investment in the projects will likely total more than €400 million (AU$630 million). The company describes both projects as being "well advanced", with land, ...

