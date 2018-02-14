Two Day Method Development and Validation for Assays Supporting Testing of Biologics Seminar (Orlando, FL, United States - March 22-23, 2018)

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Method Development and Validation for Assays Supporting Testing of Biologics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biologics continue to be a steadily growing component of the pharmaceutical industry. The advent of large molecule therapeutics requires a different perspective on the assays needed to support development through preclinical and clinical testing.

This 2-day seminar is designed to offer a broad overview of developing and validating a range of assay methodologies for biologics with specific key analysis of cell culture, assay variability, and DOE. Specifically, this seminar covers essential concepts related to cell-based potency methods, ELISA, and other methods supporting biologics.

In addition to potency methods this seminar addresses immunogenicity methods for preclinical and clinical studies. The format of the seminar offers an examination of current best practices as well as time to dissect examples of documentation with emphasis on beneficial systems to consider. Scientists who attend this 2-day seminar will gain knowledge that will be beneficial in helping to achieve well-controlled validated methods.

Learning Objectives:

Understanding the different requirements for small versus large molecules

Mapping appropriate timelines with decision points

Designing, developing, optimizing, and validating key methods

Potency methods, other release and stability methods

Preclinical and clinical methods

Use of DOE and statistical analysis

Handling of critical materials

Process monitoring concepts

Assessment of orthogonal methods

Assessing readiness for validation

Defining the validation protocol with real-time capture of data analysis

Maintaining quality through documentation

Who Should Attend:



Below titles working in biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, natural products/botanicals will be benefited by attending this seminar:

Validation Scientists

QA/QC

Regulatory Affairs

Laboratory Managers

Assay Development Specialists

Statistician

CMC Titles

Bio Assay

