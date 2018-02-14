Acquisition further cements Aggreko's position as a leader in the provision of power, heating and cooling solutions

Aggreko plc, has completed the acquisition of A Contact Electric Rentals, LP ("A Contact"), a provider of specialized medium and high voltage electrical distribution and transformer rental equipment, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, A Contact has a strong presence in many of the markets Aggreko serves including the utilities, petrochemical/refining, and oil and gas industries. The acquisition of A Contact reinforces Aggreko's position as the leading provider of specialty power solutions.

A Contact's success has been built on its ability to supply electrical equipment such as: I-line panels, highly specialized medium or high voltage gear, switches, starters, transformers and variable frequency drives, to quickly meet customer demands. The company stocks the largest electrical equipment inventory in North America and has built strategic relationships with several industrial electrical equipment manufacturers.

The additional capability Aggreko has acquired will enhance its specialized customer offering and enable them to continue delivering great value solutions for customers across all sectors. It will also be able to provide a niche electrical distribution offering.

"We continue to focus on targeted acquisitions that further establish Aggreko as the leader in specialty power, heating and cooling solutions," said Russell Schuster, managing director, Aggreko. "This acquisition will allow us to provide an unparalleled range of turnkey electrical services to address our customers' power generation needs, and capture a greater portion of market share in the industries we serve. We welcome A Contact to the Aggreko family."

"We are proud to have grown A Contact into a premier electrical distribution rental company," said Clay Jones, founder and CEO of A Contact Electric Rentals. "Aggreko is an ideal strategic fit for A Contact, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow the business."

Hans Schellstede, president of A Contact Electric Rentals, said: "We are excited to join the Aggreko organization and provide our customers with an integrated platform for expanded rental power solutions in North America and other global regions served by Aggreko."

Schellstede will join Aggreko immediately and Jones will exit the business to focus on developing commercial real estate for industrial storage. A Contact, now with Aggreko's support, will continue to maintain seamless operations and provide exceptional customer service from the company's locations across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.us.aggreko.com.

EDITOR'S NOTES

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it all powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world's busiest cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That's what has made us the world's leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating and cooling. We've been in business since 1962. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating from more than 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.6bn (USD 2.6bn or Euros 2bn) in 2016, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals, organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas, diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website ataggreko.com

