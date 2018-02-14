Indonesia Power Rental Market 2016-2023F: Key players are Aggreko Energy Services Indonesia PT, PT Sumberdaya Sewatama, MAXpower Group and PT. Kaltimex Energy

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indonesia Power Rental Market (2017-2023): Market Forecast by Type, By KVA Rating ,Gas Genset, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia power rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2017-23.

Indonesia power rental market is anticipated to experience a steady growth over the coming years primarily due to growing power demand and to supply power to the end users by providing standby power facility and backup support through diesel and gas genset.

The market is anticipated to witness steady growth majorly due to economic transformation and infrastructural development plans over the coming years.

Amongst all applications, power utilities and mining applications dominated the market, wherein, foremost growth is exhibited in power utilities application during the forecast period. Additionally, Indonesian state owned company PLN is planning to procure diesel gensets for improving electrification across 400 locations, which would surge the demand for power rental solutions in utilities application in Indonesia.

Some of the key players in Indonesia power genset rental market includes- Aggreko Energy Services Indonesia PT, PT Sumberdaya Sewatama, MAXpower Group and PT. Kaltimex Energy.

The report thoroughly covers the market by types, KVA rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Power Rental Market Overview

3.1. Global Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2023F



4. Indonesia Power Rental Market Overview

4.1. Indonesia Country Overview

4.2. Indonesia Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2023F

4.3. Indonesia Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Type, 2014-2023F

4.4. Indonesia Power Rental Market Ecosystem

4.5. Indonesia Power Rental Market Industry Life Cycle

4.6. Indonesia Power Rental Market Porter's Five Forces

4.7. Indonesia Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating, 2016-2023F

4.8. Indonesia Gas Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating, 2016-2023F

4.9. Indonesia Diesel Genset Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016-2023F

4.10. Indonesia Gas Genset Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016-2023F

4.11. Indonesia Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2016 & 2023F



5. Indonesia Power Rental Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Restraints



6. Indonesia Power Rental Market Trends

6.1. Market Trend



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Indonesia Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company

14.2. Indonesia Gas Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company

14.3. Competitive Benchmarking, By Diesel Genset Rating

14.4. Competitive Benchmarking, By Gas Genset Rating



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Aggreko Energy Services Indonesia PT

15.2. APac Energy Rental Pte Ltd

15.3. APR Energy plc

15.4. PT Sumberdaya Sewatama

15.5. MAXpower Group

15.6. PT. Kaltimex Energy

15.7. Rental Solutions & Services

15.8. PT. Tan Energy

15.9. PT. Bima Golden Powerindo

15.10. PT Atlas Copco Indonesia



16. Strategic Recommendation



17. Disclaimer



