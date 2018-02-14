Regulatory News:

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting) of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris - will take place on Friday March 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Maison Champs-Élysées 8 rue Goujon 75008 Paris, France.

The statutory Notice of Meeting (in French only) was published in France's official legal journal (BALO) on February 2, 2018.

In addition, in accordance with the applicable regulations, the full Notice of Meeting ("Notice of Elior Group's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2018) which includes the agenda, proposes resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting are available for consultation from this day, on the Company's website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders' Meeting).

The information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the Notice of Elior Group's Annual Shareholders' Meeting as well as in the 2016-2017 Registration Document, which is also available on the Company's website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders' Meeting). All the documents and information relating to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will also be made available to shareholders at the Company's head office at 9-11 allée de l'Arche 92032 Paris La Défense, France, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for in the applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to BNP Paribas Securities, either by post (BNP Paribas Securities CTS Assemblées Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 93761 Pantin Cedex France), or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).

