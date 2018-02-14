Technavio's latest market research report on the global nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer marketwill grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on drug discovery and development is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes are increasing their emphasis on drug discovery and development due to the increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases. Diseases such as CVDs, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes are caused due to high blood pressure (BP), high blood cholesterol, obesity, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits, and the use of tobacco. The rising numbers of such diseases have led to an increase in the investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the use of hyphenated technology as one of the key emerging trends driving the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market:

Increase in the use of hyphenated technology

The combination of one or more functions to develop one product is known as hyphenation. It requires two individual instruments to be built under a single casing, so both can work in tandem with each other. These kinds of products have increased the adoption of LC-NMR spectrometers. A wide range of applications has been using the coupling of LC separation with NMR characterization.

LC-NMR consists of samples that are intermediately parked in sample loops. They are then transferred to the NMR spectrometer after chromatographic separation, minimizing the sample handling. The separated compounds are then transferred into the NMR spectrometer without the exposure of air or light. This reduces the delay between the separation and the start of the NMR measurement.

"Adoption of hyphenated technology minimizes cost and ensures accurate and faster results, higher sample throughput, and better reproducibility; reduce contamination; and improve separation and quantification. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for hyphenated NMR spectrometers during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment

Global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market into the following end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and chemical and petrochemical industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 38% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register a positive growth in the market whereas, the Americas and EMEA are expected to see a decline in market shares during the forecast period.

